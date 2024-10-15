Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -0.45%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 1013.8 and closed at 1008.05. The stock reached a high of 1015.8 and a low of 1000.05 during the day.

Published15 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 1008.05, -0.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81838.49, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 1015.8 and a low of 1000.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51006.16
101016.31
20995.15
50950.56
100932.56
300884.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1026.8, 1040.7, & 1049.4, whereas it has key support levels at 1004.2, 995.5, & 981.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -45.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.72 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.37% with a target price of 964.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -0.45% today to trade at 1008.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.32% & -0.16% each respectively.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
