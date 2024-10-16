Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -1.26%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹988, -1.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81479.87, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1004.95 and a low of ₹987 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1004.90 10 1017.40 20 998.02 50 952.77 100 933.62 300 885.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1017.73, ₹1033.47, & ₹1046.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹989.13, ₹976.27, & ₹960.53.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -56.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.13% with a target price of ₹967.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.