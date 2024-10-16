Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -1.26%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 992.7 and closed at 988. The stock reached a high of 1004.95 and a low of 987 during the session.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 988, -1.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81479.87, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of 1004.95 and a low of 987 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51004.90
101017.40
20998.02
50952.77
100933.62
300885.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1017.73, 1033.47, & 1046.33, whereas it has key support levels at 989.13, 976.27, & 960.53.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -56.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.13% with a target price of 967.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -1.26% today to trade at 988 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.52% & -0.42% each respectively.

