Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 1.15%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 981.85 and closed at 991.40. The stock reached a high of 992.80 and a low of 973.70 during the day.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 991.4, 1.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81045.65, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 992.8 and a low of 973.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51004.15
101010.63
201001.25
50955.33
100935.37
300887.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 993.65, 1007.15, & 1019.1, whereas it has key support levels at 968.2, 956.25, & 942.75.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.46% with a target price of 967.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price up 1.15% today to trade at 991.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.05% each respectively.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

