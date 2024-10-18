Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 1.15%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 981.85 and closed at ₹ 991.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 992.80 and a low of ₹ 973.70 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1004.15 10 1010.63 20 1001.25 50 955.33 100 935.37 300 887.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹993.65, ₹1007.15, & ₹1019.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹968.2, ₹956.25, & ₹942.75.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.46% with a target price of ₹967.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.