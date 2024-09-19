Jsw Steel share are down by -0.78%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 957.65 and closed at 948.15. The stock reached a high of 965.20 and a low of 946.05 during the day.

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 948.15, -0.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83116.74, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 965.2 and a low of 946.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5954.25
10943.49
20940.90
50922.05
100912.03
300870.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 968.5, 980.2, & 989.45, whereas it has key support levels at 947.55, 938.3, & 926.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -60.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.87 .

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -0.78% today to trade at 948.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.2% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJsw Steel share are down by -0.78%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

429.70
12:04 PM | 19 SEP 2024
15.85 (3.83%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.45
12:04 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-5 (-2.97%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

127.70
12:04 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-3.55 (-2.7%)

Tata Power

433.70
12:04 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-6.95 (-1.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals

1,195.70
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
50.8 (4.44%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,349.05
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
57.1 (4.42%)

NTPC

428.95
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
15.1 (3.65%)

K P R Mill

889.00
11:56 AM | 19 SEP 2024
30.05 (3.5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.00250.00
    Chennai
    73,310.00180.00
    Delhi
    73,430.00-80.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.00-130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue