Next Story
Jsw Steel share are down by -0.78%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 957.65 and closed at 948.15. The stock reached a high of 965.20 and a low of 946.05 during the day.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 948.15, -0.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83116.74, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 965.2 and a low of 946.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5954.25
10943.49
20940.90
50922.05
100912.03
300870.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 968.5, 980.2, & 989.45, whereas it has key support levels at 947.55, 938.3, & 926.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -60.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.87 .

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -0.78% today to trade at 948.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.2% each respectively.

