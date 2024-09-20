Jsw Steel share are up by 3.7%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹ 974.55 and closed at ₹ 982.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 988.20 and a low of ₹ 966.10 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹982.15, 3.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84415.93, up by 1.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹988.2 and a low of ₹966.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 960.00 10 945.75 20 942.84 50 922.07 100 912.76 300 871.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹961.67, ₹974.78, & ₹983.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹939.72, ₹930.88, & ₹917.77.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 322.87% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.59 .



The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.