Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -0.8%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 998.85 and closed at ₹ 984.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1003.4 and a low of ₹ 982.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 995.01 10 1000.59 20 1003.91 50 959.51 100 936.77 300 888.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1001.97, ₹1012.68, & ₹1027.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹976.82, ₹962.38, & ₹951.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.06 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.77% with a target price of ₹967.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.