Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -0.8%, Nifty down by -0.36%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|995.01
|10
|1000.59
|20
|1003.91
|50
|959.51
|100
|936.77
|300
|888.31
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1001.97, ₹1012.68, & ₹1027.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹976.82, ₹962.38, & ₹951.67.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.77% with a target price of ₹967.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.
Jsw Steel share price down -0.8% today to trade at ₹984.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.3% each respectively.