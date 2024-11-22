Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 1.2%, Nifty up by 0.92%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 940.55 and closed at 955.20. The stock reached a high of 956.70 and a low of 938.45 during the day. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a notable increase from the opening to the closing price.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 955.2, 1.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77880.02, up by 0.94%. The stock has hit a high of 956.7 and a low of 938.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5945.84
10970.35
20964.65
50977.70
100949.11
300902.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 951.28, 958.37, & 965.78, whereas it has key support levels at 936.78, 929.37, & 922.28.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -66.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.19 & P/B is at 2.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.33% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price has gained 1.2% today to trade at 955.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.92% & 0.94% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsJsw Steel Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 1.2%, Nifty up by 0.92%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

485.95
12:03 PM | 22 NOV 2024
9.8 (2.06%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,140.85
12:03 PM | 22 NOV 2024
26.15 (2.35%)

Tata Steel share price

140.80
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
0.55 (0.39%)

Adani Enterprises share price

2,269.45
12:03 PM | 22 NOV 2024
86.9 (3.98%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

252.30
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
4.2 (1.69%)

Coforge share price

8,281.15
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
70.9 (0.86%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

680.00
12:00 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-0.55 (-0.08%)

Federal Bank share price

209.00
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-1.8 (-0.85%)
More from 52 Week High

Torrent Power share price

1,493.00
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-90 (-5.69%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

80.21
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-3.95 (-4.69%)

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

3,480.00
11:57 AM | 22 NOV 2024
-163.45 (-4.49%)

Kalyan Jewellers India share price

690.00
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-21.6 (-3.04%)
More from Top Losers

Praj Industries share price

733.00
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
57.1 (8.45%)

Raymond share price

1,525.45
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
98.95 (6.94%)

Sobha share price

1,617.85
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
103.1 (6.81%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

154.05
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
9 (6.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,975.00330.00
    Chennai
    77,981.00330.00
    Delhi
    78,133.00330.00
    Kolkata
    77,985.00330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.