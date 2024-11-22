Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 1.85%, Nifty up by 1.22%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 1.85%, Nifty up by 1.22%

Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 940.55 and closed at 961.35. The stock reached a high of 961.35 and a low of 938.45 during the day.

Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:43 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 961.35, 1.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78175.11, up by 1.32%. The stock has hit a high of 961.35 and a low of 938.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5945.84
10970.35
20964.65
50977.70
100949.11
300902.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 951.28, 958.37, & 965.78, whereas it has key support levels at 936.78, 929.37, & 922.28.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -62.18% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.19 & P/B is at 2.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.67% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price up 1.85% today to trade at 961.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Lloyds Metals & Energy are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.22% & 1.32% each respectively.

