Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -0.67%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 984.2 and closed at 974.8. The stock reached a high of 984.9 and a low of 966.6 during the day.

Published22 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 974.8, -0.67% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80824.27, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 984.9 and a low of 966.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5995.01
101000.59
201003.91
50959.51
100936.77
300888.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 997.18, 1013.57, & 1022.13, whereas it has key support levels at 972.23, 963.67, & 947.28.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -45.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.06 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.80% with a target price of 967.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -0.67% today to trade at 974.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.48% & -0.4% each respectively.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
