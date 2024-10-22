Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -0.67%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹ 984.2 and closed at ₹ 974.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 984.9 and a low of ₹ 966.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 995.01 10 1000.59 20 1003.91 50 959.51 100 936.77 300 888.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹997.18, ₹1013.57, & ₹1022.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹972.23, ₹963.67, & ₹947.28.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -45.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.06 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.80% with a target price of ₹967.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.