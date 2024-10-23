Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 0.51%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|988.76
|10
|996.83
|20
|1003.88
|50
|961.46
|100
|937.49
|300
|888.96
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹977.0, ₹991.6, & ₹999.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹954.1, ₹945.8, & ₹931.2.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -16.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.23% with a target price of ₹967.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.
Jsw Steel share price up 0.51% today to trade at ₹969.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.23% & 0.48% each respectively.
