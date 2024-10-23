Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 0.51%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 950.6 and closed at 969.25. The stock reached a high of 970.7 and a low of 950.6, indicating a range of fluctuation throughout the day but ultimately closing higher than it opened.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:04 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 969.25, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80607.49, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of 970.7 and a low of 950.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5988.76
10996.83
201003.88
50961.46
100937.49
300888.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 977.0, 991.6, & 999.9, whereas it has key support levels at 954.1, 945.8, & 931.2.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -16.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.69 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.23% with a target price of 967.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price up 0.51% today to trade at 969.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.23% & 0.48% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 0.51%, Nifty up by 0.23%

    Popular in Markets

