Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 0.51%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:04 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹969.25, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80607.49, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹970.7 and a low of ₹950.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 988.76 10 996.83 20 1003.88 50 961.46 100 937.49 300 888.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹977.0, ₹991.6, & ₹999.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹954.1, ₹945.8, & ₹931.2.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -16.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.69 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.23% with a target price of ₹967.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.