Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 959.9 and closed at 958.3. The stock reached a high of 962.1 and a low of 952.25 during the session.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 958.3, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80036.09, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 962.1 and a low of 952.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5981.50
10993.40
201003.01
50962.60
100938.12
300889.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 966.02, 977.93, & 984.87, whereas it has key support levels at 947.17, 940.23, & 928.32.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -62.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.79 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.22% with a target price of 970.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price has gained 0.4% today to trade at 958.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.06% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

148.85
12:04 PM | 24 OCT 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.15
12:04 PM | 24 OCT 2024
2.5 (0.93%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

322.50
12:04 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-0.6 (-0.19%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

124.75
12:03 PM | 24 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amber Enterprises India share price

7,069.65
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
670.25 (10.47%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

433.80
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
31.5 (7.83%)

Coforge share price

7,735.00
11:49 AM | 24 OCT 2024
176.55 (2.34%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,572.60
11:46 AM | 24 OCT 2024
0.25 (0.01%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Unilever share price

2,471.00
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-187 (-7.04%)

Escorts Kubota share price

3,468.30
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-234.35 (-6.33%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,086.20
11:49 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-166.3 (-5.11%)

SBI Life Insurance Company share price

1,632.00
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-82.9 (-4.83%)
More from Top Losers

Aster DM Healthcare share price

433.80
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
31.5 (7.83%)

Syngene International share price

891.15
11:49 AM | 24 OCT 2024
55 (6.58%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,841.70
11:47 AM | 24 OCT 2024
149 (5.53%)

IDBI Bank share price

81.55
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
3.55 (4.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

    Popular in Markets

