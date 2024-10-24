Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹958.3, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80036.09, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹962.1 and a low of ₹952.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 981.50 10 993.40 20 1003.01 50 962.60 100 938.12 300 889.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹966.02, ₹977.93, & ₹984.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹947.17, ₹940.23, & ₹928.32.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -62.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.79 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.22% with a target price of ₹970.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.