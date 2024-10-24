Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|981.50
|10
|993.40
|20
|1003.01
|50
|962.60
|100
|938.12
|300
|889.39
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹966.02, ₹977.93, & ₹984.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹947.17, ₹940.23, & ₹928.32.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -62.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.22% with a target price of ₹970.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.
