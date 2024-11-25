Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -1.92%, Nifty up by 1.78%

Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 986.4 and closed at 958.05. The stock reached a high of 986.4 during the day and a low of 952.85. Overall, the stock experienced a decline by the end of the day.

Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:28 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 958.05, -1.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80350.98, up by 1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 986.4 and a low of 952.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5951.39
10961.55
20964.75
50978.78
100949.82
300903.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 990.48, 1006.52, & 1032.23, whereas it has key support levels at 948.73, 923.02, & 906.98.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 283.44% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.81 & P/B is at 2.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.02% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -1.92% today to trade at 958.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.78% & 1.56% each respectively.

