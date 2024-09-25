Jsw Steel share are down by -1.02%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 999.55 and closed at 978.80. The stock reached a high of 999.55 and a low of 978.50 during the trading session.

25 Sep 2024
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:08 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 978.8, -1.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84922.4, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 999.55 and a low of 978.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5970.79
10956.31
20948.07
50923.87
100914.47
300873.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1004.52, 1019.48, & 1029.17, whereas it has key support levels at 979.87, 970.18, & 955.22.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 52.34% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.97 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.27% with a target price of 937.00.

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in the june quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -1.02% today to trade at 978.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Steel Authority Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.08% & 0.01% each respectively.

25 Sep 2024
    Popular in Markets

