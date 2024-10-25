Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -1.88%, Nifty down by -0.97%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 939.15 and closed slightly higher at 940. The stock reached a high of 957.05 and a low of 933 during the day.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 940, -1.88% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79374.71, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of 957.05 and a low of 933 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5974.54
10989.35
201001.29
50963.97
100938.59
300889.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 963.05, 967.35, & 972.65, whereas it has key support levels at 953.45, 948.15, & 943.85.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -16.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.19% with a target price of 970.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -1.88% today to trade at 940 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals & Energy are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.97% & -0.86% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -1.88%, Nifty down by -0.97%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

145.90
12:11 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.1 (-2.08%)

Bharat Electronics share price

261.45
12:11 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-9.95 (-3.67%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,027.25
12:11 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-251.65 (-19.68%)

ITC share price

485.50
12:11 PM | 25 OCT 2024
13.65 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,601.35
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
26.4 (1.03%)

Radico Khaitan share price

2,313.10
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
18.8 (0.82%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

441.55
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1.4 (-0.32%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,427.45
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1636.6 (-10.86%)
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

938.00
12:01 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.4 (-9.76%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

702.35
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-56.6 (-7.46%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

875.00
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-64 (-6.82%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,626.75
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-167.85 (-6.01%)
More from Top Losers

Laurus Labs share price

472.00
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
26 (5.83%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

975.20
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
41.95 (4.5%)

Bikaji Foods International share price

872.30
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
36.45 (4.36%)

ITC share price

488.80
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
16.95 (3.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.00-620.00
    Chennai
    79,481.00-620.00
    Delhi
    79,633.00-620.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.00-620.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.