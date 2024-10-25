Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -1.88%, Nifty down by -0.97%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 939.15 and closed slightly higher at 940. The stock reached a high of 957.05 and a low of 933 during the day.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 940, -1.88% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79374.71, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of 957.05 and a low of 933 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5974.54
10989.35
201001.29
50963.97
100938.59
300889.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 963.05, 967.35, & 972.65, whereas it has key support levels at 953.45, 948.15, & 943.85.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -16.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.19% with a target price of 970.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -1.88% today to trade at 940 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals & Energy are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.97% & -0.86% each respectively.

