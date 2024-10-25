Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -1.88%, Nifty down by -0.97%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|974.54
|10
|989.35
|20
|1001.29
|50
|963.97
|100
|938.59
|300
|889.76
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹963.05, ₹967.35, & ₹972.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹953.45, ₹948.15, & ₹943.85.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -16.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.19% with a target price of ₹970.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.
Jsw Steel share price down -1.88% today to trade at ₹940 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals & Energy are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.97% & -0.86% each respectively.