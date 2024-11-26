Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 0.73%, Nifty down by -0.03%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 0.73%, Nifty down by -0.03%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 954 and closed at 960.3. The stock reached a high of 963.5 and a low of 950.8 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:02 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 960.3, 0.73% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80082.48, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 963.5 and a low of 950.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5951.39
10961.55
20964.75
50978.78
100949.82
300903.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 974.38, 994.82, & 1009.18, whereas it has key support levels at 939.58, 925.22, & 904.78.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 17.32% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.63 & P/B is at 2.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.78% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price has gained 0.73% today to trade at 960.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.03% & -0.03% each respectively.

