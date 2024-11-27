Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 0.15%, Nifty up by 0%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 952.65 and closed at 965.35. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 968.75 and a low of 952.65, indicating a range of price movement but ultimately closing higher than the opening price.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:15 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 965.35, 0.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80016.3, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 968.75 and a low of 952.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5951.39
10961.55
20964.75
50978.78
100949.82
300903.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 970.27, 976.63, & 986.47, whereas it has key support levels at 954.07, 944.23, & 937.87.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 17.32% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.14 & P/B is at 2.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.24% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price up 0.15% today to trade at 965.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.02% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJsw Steel Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 0.15%, Nifty up by 0%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

458.90
11:17 AM | 27 NOV 2024
21.15 (4.83%)

Bharat Electronics share price

305.75
11:17 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.95 (2.67%)

NTPC share price

369.30
11:17 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.65 (2.12%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

135.55
11:17 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-1.45 (-1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mastek share price

3,280.00
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
49.9 (1.54%)

Laurus Labs share price

552.65
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
6.4 (1.17%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,205.00
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.65 (0.64%)

Wipro share price

586.35
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-2.7 (-0.46%)
More from 52 Week High

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,631.00
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-74.7 (-4.38%)

Granules India share price

575.05
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-20.75 (-3.48%)

EPL share price

266.10
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-7.55 (-2.76%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,690.90
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-73 (-2.64%)
More from Top Losers

Quess Corp share price

711.30
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
59.3 (9.1%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

644.35
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
43.2 (7.19%)

BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

1,098.00
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
65.75 (6.37%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,635.00
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
93.9 (6.09%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-1,310.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-1,310.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-1,310.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-1,310.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.