Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 0.15%, Nifty up by 0%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:15 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹965.35, 0.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80016.3, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹968.75 and a low of ₹952.65 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|951.39
|10
|961.55
|20
|964.75
|50
|978.78
|100
|949.82
|300
|903.71
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹970.27, ₹976.63, & ₹986.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹954.07, ₹944.23, & ₹937.87.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 17.32% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.14 & P/B is at 2.95.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.24% with a target price of ₹987.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.
Jsw Steel share price up 0.15% today to trade at ₹965.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.02% each respectively.