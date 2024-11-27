Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 0.15%, Nifty up by 0%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 952.65 and closed at ₹ 965.35. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 968.75 and a low of ₹ 952.65, indicating a range of price movement but ultimately closing higher than the opening price.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:15 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹965.35, 0.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80016.3, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹968.75 and a low of ₹952.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 951.39 10 961.55 20 964.75 50 978.78 100 949.82 300 903.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹970.27, ₹976.63, & ₹986.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹954.07, ₹944.23, & ₹937.87.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 17.32% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.14 & P/B is at 2.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.24% with a target price of ₹987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.