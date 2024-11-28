Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.5%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 965.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 964. The stock reached a high of ₹ 973 during the day and a low of ₹ 962.3. Overall, the trading session reflected a slight decline in the stock price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 954.29 10 957.88 20 964.51 50 979.07 100 949.92 300 904.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹973.22, ₹978.28, & ₹987.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹959.17, ₹950.18, & ₹945.12.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 42.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.39 & P/B is at 2.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.39% with a target price of ₹987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.