Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.5%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.5%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 965.2 and closed slightly lower at 964. The stock reached a high of 973 during the day and a low of 962.3. Overall, the trading session reflected a slight decline in the stock price.

Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:20 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 964, -0.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79464.73, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of 973 and a low of 962.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5954.29
10957.88
20964.51
50979.07
100949.92
300904.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 973.22, 978.28, & 987.27, whereas it has key support levels at 959.17, 950.18, & 945.12.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 42.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.39 & P/B is at 2.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.39% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -0.5% today to trade at 964 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel are falling today, but its peers Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.71% & -0.96% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.