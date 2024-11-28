Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are down by -0.5%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:20 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹964, -0.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79464.73, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹973 and a low of ₹962.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|954.29
|10
|957.88
|20
|964.51
|50
|979.07
|100
|949.92
|300
|904.41
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹973.22, ₹978.28, & ₹987.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹959.17, ₹950.18, & ₹945.12.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 42.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.39 & P/B is at 2.97.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.39% with a target price of ₹987.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.
Jsw Steel share price down -0.5% today to trade at ₹964 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel are falling today, but its peers Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.71% & -0.96% each respectively.