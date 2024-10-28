Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 2.67%, Nifty up by 1.11%

Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 938.05 and closed at 968.35. The stock reached a high of 972 and a low of 912.95 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend, closing significantly higher than its opening price.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 968.35, 2.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80289.62, up by 1.12%. The stock has hit a high of 972 and a low of 912.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5960.28
10977.65
20996.98
50965.53
100939.75
300890.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 960.53, 976.82, & 993.68, whereas it has key support levels at 927.38, 910.52, & 894.23.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was 23.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 46.17 & P/B is at 2.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.48% with a target price of 973.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price up 2.67% today to trade at 968.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Lloyds Metals & Energy are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.11% & 1.12% each respectively.

