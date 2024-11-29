Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 961.65 and closed at 968.95. The stock reached a high of 969.45 and a low of 953.40 during the day.

Published29 Nov 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 29-11-2024
Jsw SteelShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:29 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 968.95, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79819.39, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of 969.45 and a low of 953.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5957.13
10954.59
20965.55
50979.81
100950.25
300905.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 969.75, 985.3, & 995.65, whereas it has key support levels at 943.85, 933.5, & 917.95.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -32.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.68 & P/B is at 2.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.86% with a target price of 987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price up 1.62% today to trade at 968.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.84% & 0.98% each respectively.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:29 AM IST
