Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:29 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹968.95, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79819.39, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹969.45 and a low of ₹953.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 957.13 10 954.59 20 965.55 50 979.81 100 950.25 300 905.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹969.75, ₹985.3, & ₹995.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹943.85, ₹933.5, & ₹917.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -32.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.68 & P/B is at 2.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.86% with a target price of ₹987.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.57% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.58% in june to 3.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.