Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are down by -1.93%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 972.95 and closed at 948.5. The stock reached a high of 972.95 and a low of 948.5 during the session.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:04 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 948.5, -1.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79528.33, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 972.95 and a low of 948.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5960.28
10977.65
20996.98
50965.53
100939.75
300890.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 990.33, 1013.12, & 1053.78, whereas it has key support levels at 926.88, 886.22, & 863.43.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -16.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.32 & P/B is at 2.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.58% with a target price of 973.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price down -1.93% today to trade at 948.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.78% & -0.6% each respectively.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
