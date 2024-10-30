Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 0.81%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹965.95, 0.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80258.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹968.15 and a low of ₹952.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 957.44 10 973.10 20 995.25 50 966.72 100 940.60 300 890.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹972.03, ₹985.32, & ₹997.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹946.23, ₹933.72, & ₹920.43.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -48.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.90 & P/B is at 2.94.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.77% with a target price of ₹983.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.