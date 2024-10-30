Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 0.86%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 964.75 and closed slightly higher at 966.4. The stock reached a high of 968.15 during the day and a low of 952.8. Overall, it showed a modest gain by the end of the session.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 966.4, 0.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80299.19, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 968.15 and a low of 952.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5957.44
10973.10
20995.25
50966.72
100940.60
300890.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 972.03, 985.32, & 997.83, whereas it has key support levels at 946.23, 933.72, & 920.43.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -53.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 46.90 & P/B is at 2.94.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.72% with a target price of 983.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price has gained 0.86% today to trade at 966.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.09% each respectively.

