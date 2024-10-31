Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Jsw Steel share price are up by 0.39%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 960.35 and closed at 960.90. The stock reached a high of 965 and a low of 955.30 during the day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024
Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 960.9, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79514.68, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 965 and a low of 955.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5956.20
10968.85
20991.66
50968.08
100941.04
300891.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 965.63, 975.22, & 981.88, whereas it has key support levels at 949.38, 942.72, & 933.13.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -59.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% & ROA of 4.09% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.83 & P/B is at 2.93.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.09% with a target price of 981.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.

Jsw Steel share price up 0.39% today to trade at 960.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel are falling today, but its peers Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.53% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
