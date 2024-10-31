Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 0.76%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹964.45, 0.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹967.95 and a low of ₹955.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 956.20 10 968.85 20 991.66 50 968.08 100 941.04 300 891.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹969.32, ₹975.28, & ₹982.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹955.92, ₹948.48, & ₹942.52.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -26.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 46.83 & P/B is at 2.93.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.72% with a target price of ₹981.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.