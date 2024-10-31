Jsw Steel Share Price Today on : Jsw Steel share are up by 0.76%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|956.20
|10
|968.85
|20
|991.66
|50
|968.08
|100
|941.04
|300
|891.55
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹969.32, ₹975.28, & ₹982.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹955.92, ₹948.48, & ₹942.52.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today
Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Jsw Steel was -26.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.72% with a target price of ₹981.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.91% MF holding, & 10.65% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.86% in june to 6.91% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.51% in june to 10.65% in the september quarter.
Jsw Steel share price up 0.76% today to trade at ₹964.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.