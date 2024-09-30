JSW Steel, Vedanta & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of JSW Steel, Vedanta, Colgate Palmolive India, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -209.6(-0.8%) points and Sensex was down by -810.36(-0.95%) points at 30 Sep 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -569.3(-1.06%) at 30 Sep 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Jaiprakash Associates, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Shankara Building Products, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

