Jyoti CNC Automation IPO oversubscribed as day 3 sees rush of retail, NIIs; GMP steady
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO's retail investors portion subscribed 20.66 times, NII portion subscribed 18.93 times, and QIB portion booked 5.45 times on day 3. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO's GMP is +44, indicating a premium of ₹44 in the grey market.
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO subscription status: Jyoti CNC Automation IPO continues to receive overall good response from retail and non-institutional investors (NII) on the third or final day of subscription. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO has been subscribed 11.87 times on day 3, so far, at 12:54 IST.
