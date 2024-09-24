Kalana Ispat IPO: Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

  • Kalana Ispat IPO: The subscription for for the Kalana Ispat IPO began on September 19, 2024, and it concluded on September 23, 2024. As allotment is likely to be out soon here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari
Published24 Sep 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Kalana Ispat IPO alltment to be out soon
Kalana Ispat IPO alltment to be out soon(iStock)

Kalana Ispat IPO: The subscription for for the Kalana Ispat IPO began on September 19, 2024, and it concluded on September 23, 2024. On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the allotment for the Kalana Ispat IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Kalana Ispat IPO is set on Thursday, September 26, 2024 on NSE SME.

The Kalana Ispat IPO's book running lead manager is Jawa Capital Services Private Limited, while the issue's registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. 26, 2024.

Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Since the Jawa Capital Services Private Limited is the registrar for Kalana Ispat IPO that is to be listed on the NSE, the subscription status for the Jawa Capital Services IPO can be checked on the Jawa Capital Services website of the NSE website

Step1- Click on registrar Jawa Capital Services Pvt Ltd website by clicking on this link

https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step2- click on Company selection and thereafter from the drop down select the company name Kalana Ispat Ltd.

 

Step 3 Select from among any one f the following as - Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 4- Enter these details from the option selected

Step 5 Enter the Search button and Don't forget to enter Captcha code if asked for before submitting the Search button.

In a similar way investors can check the status of Kalana Ispat IPO allotment on the NSE website also by entering the necessary details in the similar manner

Kalana Ispat IPO- GMP or Grey Market Premium

Kalana Ispat Ltd shares are selling at NILL premium in the unlisted market. As per investorgains.com, the IPO of Kalana Ispat has a grey market premium (GMP) of 0 per share. This demonstrates that Kalana Ispat shares are being traded on the grey market at the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsKalana Ispat IPO: Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

