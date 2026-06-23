Kalshi adds India to restricted list after prediction market ban

(Bloomberg) -- Kalshi Inc. has added India to its list of restricted jurisdictions, weeks after the country’s technology ministry warned that prediction markets platforms were illegal and moved to curb access to such sites.

The change appears in Kalshi’s updated member agreement, dated June 17, which says users domiciled in, organized in or located in India are prohibited from trading event contracts on the platform.

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Kalshi’s website has been inaccessible in India through multiple internet service providers since the last week of May. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had been preparing to issue an order blocking the site, The Print reported last month, citing an unidentified official.

The move follows earlier scrutiny of Kalshi and rival Polymarket, which had allowed users in India to sign up and trade — despite warnings from the ministry that users were accessing “illegal and blocked prediction market and online betting platforms.”

Spokespeople for Kalshi didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

In an April letter to virtual private network providers, the ministry said VPNs were being used to bypass restrictions and warned that providers could face legal consequences if they enabled access to the platforms.

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India’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which seeks to curb online money gaming, took effect on May 1.

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