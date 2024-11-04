Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are down by -2.15%, Nifty down by -1.71%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank's stock opened at ₹ 219.9 and closed at ₹ 214.3. During the trading session, the stock reached a high of ₹ 220 and a low of ₹ 212.05.

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price ₹214.3, -2.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78465.37, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹220 and a low of ₹212.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 211.38 10 211.32 20 218.62 50 224.80 100 224.39 300 230.13

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 1.21% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.86 & P/B is at 0.71.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.46% with a target price of ₹271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.