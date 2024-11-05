Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are up by 1.02%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank opened at 216.85 and closed at 217.55. The stock reached a high of 218.80 and a low of 215.15 during the day.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Karnataka BankShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Karnataka BankShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price 217.55, 1.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78357.08, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 218.8 and a low of 215.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5211.38
10211.32
20218.62
50224.80
100224.39
300230.13

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 1.21% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.82 & P/B is at 0.71.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.57% with a target price of 271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.

Karnataka Bank share price has gained 1.02% today, currently at 217.55, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.54% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKarnataka Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are up by 1.02%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.10
12:04 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.15 (2.14%)

Bharat Electronics share price

278.85
12:04 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-5.2 (-1.83%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

252.60
12:04 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.15 (-0.06%)

Tata Motors share price

828.20
12:04 PM | 5 NOV 2024
4.1 (0.5%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,331.50
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
11.85 (0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,609.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-103.5 (-6.04%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,114.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-246.1 (-5.64%)

Torrent Power share price

1,701.55
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-95.2 (-5.3%)

ABB India share price

6,994.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-368.35 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Archean Chemical Industries share price

682.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
28.7 (4.39%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

587.40
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
20.1 (3.54%)

Eid Parry India share price

809.25
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
26.85 (3.43%)

Redington India share price

195.45
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
6.45 (3.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.