Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are up by 1.02%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price ₹217.55, 1.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78357.08, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹218.8 and a low of ₹215.15 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|211.38
|10
|211.32
|20
|218.62
|50
|224.80
|100
|224.39
|300
|230.13
Karnataka Bank Share Price Today
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 1.21% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.82 & P/B is at 0.71.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.57% with a target price of ₹271.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.
Karnataka Bank share price has gained 1.02% today, currently at ₹217.55, while its peers such as