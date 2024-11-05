Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are up by 1.02%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank opened at 216.85 and closed at 217.55. The stock reached a high of 218.80 and a low of 215.15 during the day.

Karnataka BankShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price 217.55, 1.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78357.08, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 218.8 and a low of 215.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5211.38
10211.32
20218.62
50224.80
100224.39
300230.13

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 1.21% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.82 & P/B is at 0.71.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.57% with a target price of 271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.

Karnataka Bank share price has gained 1.02% today, currently at 217.55, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.54% each respectively.

