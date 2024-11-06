Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are down by -0.32%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank had an opening price of 221.95 and a closing price of 218.05. The stock reached a high of 221.95 and a low of 217.45 during the day.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Karnataka BankShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Karnataka BankShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:02 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price 218.05, -0.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80005.92, up by 0.67%. The stock has hit a high of 221.95 and a low of 217.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5211.38
10211.32
20218.62
50224.80
100224.39
300230.11

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 1.21% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.90 & P/B is at 0.71.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.28% with a target price of 271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.

Karnataka Bank share price down -0.32% today to trade at 218.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as RBL Bank are falling today, but its peers Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.42% & 0.67% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are down by -0.32%, Nifty up by 0.42%

    Popular in Markets

