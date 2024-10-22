Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : Karnataka Bank share are down by -1.82%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank's stock opened at ₹ 219.45 and closed at ₹ 212.95. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹ 219.45, while the lowest was ₹ 212.50.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 226.69 10 225.92 20 230.79 50 226.32 100 224.64 300 231.31

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.75 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.26% with a target price of ₹271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.