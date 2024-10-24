Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : Karnataka Bank share are down by -2.66%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|222.18
|10
|224.47
|20
|228.64
|50
|226.22
|100
|224.62
|300
|231.11
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 30.13% with a target price of ₹271.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.
Karnataka Bank share price down -2.66% today to trade at ₹208.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jammu & Kashmir Bank are falling today, but its peers RBL Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.04% each respectively.
