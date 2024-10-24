Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : Karnataka Bank share are down by -2.66%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank opened at ₹ 213.95 and closed at ₹ 208.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 213.95 and a low of ₹ 206.90 during the day.

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price ₹208.25, -2.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80053.36, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹213.95 and a low of ₹206.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 222.18 10 224.47 20 228.64 50 226.22 100 224.62 300 231.11

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.55 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 30.13% with a target price of ₹271.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}