Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : Karnataka Bank share are down by -0.07%, Nifty up by 1.11%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank opened at 203 and closed at 202.3. The stock reached a high of 204 and a low of 200.4 during the session.

Published28 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price 202.3, -0.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80296.56, up by 1.13%. The stock has hit a high of 204 and a low of 200.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5211.25
10218.97
20224.42
50225.43
100224.48
300230.74

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.46 & P/B is at 0.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 33.96% with a target price of 271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.

Karnataka Bank share price down -0.07% today to trade at 202.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers RBL Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, South Indian Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.11% & 1.13% each respectively.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
