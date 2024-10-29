Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : Karnataka Bank share are up by 0.62%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank opened at 204.25 and closed at 202.30. The stock reached a high of 204.25 and a low of 200.35 during the day.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Karnataka Bank
Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:32 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price 202.25, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79573.66, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 204.25 and a low of 200.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5211.25
10218.97
20224.42
50225.43
100224.48
300230.71

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.42 & P/B is at 0.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 33.99% with a target price of 271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.

Karnataka Bank share price up 0.62% today to trade at 202.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as South Indian Bank are falling today, but its peers RBL Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.63% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : Karnataka Bank share are up by 0.62%, Nifty down by -0.63%

