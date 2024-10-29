Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : Karnataka Bank share are up by 0.62%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank opened at ₹ 204.25 and closed at ₹ 202.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 204.25 and a low of ₹ 200.35 during the day.

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:32 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price ₹202.25, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79573.66, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹204.25 and a low of ₹200.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 211.25 10 218.97 20 224.42 50 225.43 100 224.48 300 230.71

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.42 & P/B is at 0.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 33.99% with a target price of ₹271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.