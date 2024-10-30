Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are up by 3.7%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price ₹214.5, 3.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80245.03, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹214.55 and a low of ₹206 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|208.07
|10
|216.38
|20
|222.71
|50
|225.15
|100
|224.32
|300
|230.55
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 1.21% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.58 & P/B is at 0.68.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.34% with a target price of ₹271.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.
Karnataka Bank share price has gained 3.7% today to trade at ₹214.5 in resonance with its peers.
