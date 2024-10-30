Hello User
Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are up by 3.7%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are up by 3.7%, Nifty down by -0.07%

On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank opened at 206.25 and closed at 214.50. The stock reached a high of 214.55 and a low of 206.00 during the day.

Karnataka BankShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price 214.5, 3.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80245.03, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 214.55 and a low of 206 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5208.07
10216.38
20222.71
50225.15
100224.32
300230.55

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 1.21% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.58 & P/B is at 0.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.34% with a target price of 271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.

Karnataka Bank share price has gained 3.7% today to trade at 214.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.15% each respectively.

