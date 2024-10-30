Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : Karnataka Bank share are up by 3.55%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank opened at ₹ 206.25 and closed at ₹ 214.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 214.55 and a low of ₹ 206. This indicates a positive movement, with the price closing higher than it opened.

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price ₹214.2, 3.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80302.34, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹214.55 and a low of ₹206 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 208.07 10 216.38 20 222.71 50 225.15 100 224.32 300 230.55

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.58 & P/B is at 0.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.52% with a target price of ₹271.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}